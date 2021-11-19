BLUMENTHAL STATEMENT ON STATE AGs INVESTIGATION INTO INSTAGRAM’S IMPACTS ON CHILDREN & TEENS

[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Chair of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security, released the following statement in response to an investigation into Instagram’s impacts on young people announced today by a bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general:

“Combined with our Congressional scrutiny, this investigation will shine a bright light on Instagram’s profiting from harm to kids. Facebook can no longer hide or conceal facts that parents need and deserve to know. Mark Zuckerberg must make a choice: either Facebook comes clean on its own, or this bipartisan group of state attorneys general will show the world even more ugly truths.”

“Facebook must release its full research, give access to independent researchers, and support meaningful legislation. I look forward to seeing the results of this important investigation and continuing to work with colleagues on both sides of the aisle on legislation to protect kids online.”

As Chair of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security, Blumenthal has spearheaded a series of hearings to inform legislation and prompt action by social media companies to address harms and dangers faced by children online, including recent hearings with Facebook Head of Global Safety Antigone Davis and Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen.

