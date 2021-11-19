THIEVES TARGET SCHOOL BUS FLEET CATALYTIC CONVERTERS

On Thursday morning, November 18, the Trumbull Police were called to investigate an

overnight theft of catalytic converters from an entire fleet of student transportation

vehicles, at 25 Oakview Drive, forcing the Cooperative Educational Service (CES)

School to be closed. Police learned that thieves stole catalytic converters from twenty-

eight (28) school owned vehicles, where each of these vehicles had two (2) catalytic converters cut off from them with a reported loss of over $75,000.

The Trumbull Police have noticed a drastic increase in the theft of catalytic converters

which is not only on the rise in Connecticut, but has become a serious problem

nationwide. Thieves are targeting business parking lots during the overnight hours

where many fleet vehicles, trucks, vans, and busses are parked. Thieves have also

stolen catalytic converters from privately owned vehicles in residential areas as well.

Catalytic converter thefts occur at all hours of the night, and even in broad daylight with

other vehicular and pedestrian traffic nearby.

The catalytic converter is part of the exhaust system that runs along the undercarriage of

the vehicle. Thieves can steal this antipollution device in a matter of minutes, and sell it

to scrap metal dealers for several hundred dollars while a replacement for a stolen

catalytic converter can cost several thousand dollars. The appeal to these items is the

value of the expensive metals used in the manufacturing of the catalytic converters.

Thieves look for easy targets when it comes to catalytic converter thefts like from trucks

and SUVs because it is easy for them to slide under the vehicle rather than jack it up.



Sometimes thieves unbolt the catalytic converters, but more often they just cut the

connecting pipes using a hand-held power saw which is faster, but creates more noise.

To decrease your chances of becoming a victim of catalytic converter theft always park

in well-lit areas, close to a building entrance, or to the nearest access road when parking

in a public lot whenever possible. If you have a security system on your car, calibrate it

so vibration sets off the alarm. Video surveillance around your vehicle is also useful.

Motion-sensitive lights and parking in your driveway or a closed garage whenever

possible is also effective. Knowing and working together with your neighbors will help in

recognizing strangers who might be casing parked vehicles in your neighborhood.

If you start your vehicle and hear a loud exhaust noise, it is likely that your catalytic

converter has been stolen. If this is something you experience, make sure you are in a

safe location and have the undercarriage of your vehicle inspected. The catalytic

converter is a round canister that connects two pieces of piping in the exhaust. If there

is a gaping space in the middle of your exhaust that is also an indication that the

converter is missing, and you will likely see signs that the piping had been cut away.

It is always very important to be aware of your surroundings and observant of suspicious

people, or activity that may be in the area. Also take notice of people that may be near

or in between parked vehicles, and people who may have saws, vehicle jacks, tools, or

other out of the ordinary items in their possession.

The Trumbull Police are asking for the public’s help in providing any information about

these crimes or the suspects. If you become a victim, file a police report which will help

police track such crimes and might assist in arrests. Always remember, if you observe

suspicious activity, vehicles, or persons, especially during the late night hours, call the

police right away. If you have specific information regarding a recent catalytic converter theft please contact the Trumbull Police Department at 203-261-3665, or dial 911 for all

emergencies.

