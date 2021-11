2021-11-29@4:52pm–#Bridgeport CT– Bridgeport Police said Bridgeport ECC received several 911 calls on initial reports of shots fired Pembroke St/Arctic St. BPD and AMR responded to the area of 1100 Pembroke St. at Junco #7. On-scene reports indicate a party shot in the leg, states he doesn’t know who shot him. Injuries appear to be non-life threatening. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS.

