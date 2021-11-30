Bridgeport News: Homicide Arrest

#Bridgeport This evening, Bridgeport Police said in a release that “detectives arrested Jaquan Bryant, 32 of Waterbury for fatally shooting Raheem Lynch on November 6, 2021. The evidence uncovered during the investigation shows that Bryant was involved in a physical altercation with a patron at Mystique, a club located at 2458 Main Street, at closing time. Bryant left the club, and shortly thereafter drove past that same patron. Bryant allegedly fired six shots at the man, missing him and striking the victim, who was sitting in a nearby car. The victim was not involved in the altercation and was not the intended target. Bryant is charged with Murder and Criminal Possession of a Firearm. His bond is set at $2,500,000.