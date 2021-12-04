Bridgeport Police Investigate 20th Homicide

Last night, at 9:20 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired at West Avenue and West Liberty Street. When they arrived, they found the victim, Jalen Parilla (DOB: 9/5/84 of 71 Jesse Avenue, Stratford), who had sustained at least one gunshot wound. Parilla was taken to Saint Vincent’s Hospital where he died a short time later.

According to witnesses, Parilla was shot by Miguel Rojas (DOB: 4/16/1993 of 117 Hallett Street, Bridgeport). Rojas has two children with Parilla’s girlfriend and is accused of stalking her and Parilla. Detectives are presently searching for Rojas. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should immediately contact Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS. He was last seen driving a 2018 Honda Accord, bearing Connecticut registration AR78215.