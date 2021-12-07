Bridgeport News: Crash Sends 1 Car Into Home

Police UPDATE: BRIDGEPORT- On Monday December 6, 2021 at 2008hrs Bridgeport Police were patrolling the area of Park Avenue and Olive Street when they came upon a multiple vehicle MVA with one of the vehicles into a structure in the 1300th block of Park Ave. Officers immediately rendered aid to the operators of the vehicle as BFD and AMR were enroute to the scene. Both operators were transported to the hospital by AMR for their various non-life threatening injuries. After interviewing both operators, witnesses and reviewing video surveillance in the area, BPD has charged Brian Jones of Bridgeport with CGS 14-301 Failure to obey stop sign; CGS 14-245 Failure to grant right of way at an intersection; CGS 14-12(a) Operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

