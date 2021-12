2021-12-08@9:09pm–#Bridgeport CT– #ctfire–Firefighters were called to a fire in the 600 block of Hallett Street. The call immediately went to two alarms with reports of close exposure to surround buildings and reports of people jumping from the building. Two people were found lying on the ground outside the building with injuries consistent with a fall. A third person was also injured, possibly a fatality but this has not been confirmed. The state fire marshal is on scene investigating.