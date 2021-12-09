Bridgeport News: Missing Person’s Body Found After Arrests

Police UPDATE: This afternoon, detectives exhumed the body of a man believed to be Aryndel Castro. The body was buried under five feet of earth in a crawl space under the detached garage of a single-family home located at 1803 Noble Avenue. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy tomorrow and attempt to confirm the identity of the man.

The body of a missing 24 year old who disappeared back 2013 was discovered in a home at 1803 Noble Avenue. Yesterday afternoon, Shawn Gibson 24, of Lakeview Ave, Hamden, CT was arrested in connection to the 2013 disappearance of 24-year-old Aryndel Castro. Gibson is accused of murdering Castro with the assistance of Terrance Boyd,55, of Columbia, South Carolina who was arrested yesterday morning in Columbia, South Carolina.

Castro was reported missing in September of 2013. The following spring, members of the Bridgeport Police Homicide Unit got involved in the case, investigating it as a possible homicide.

The evidence also suggests that the two men then engaged in an elaborate clean-up effort, purchasing cleaning supplies on multiple occasions at The Home Depot and renting vans twice, once from The Home Depot, and the other from U-Haul. They reportedly used these vans to move Castro’s body more than once in the days following the murder.

During a post-arrest interview, Gibson acknowledge disposing of the body and agreed to cooperate with detectives to recover Castro’s remains.

Gibson is charged with Murder and is being held on a $250,000 bond. Once the extradition process is complete, Boyd will be brought to Connecticut and will also be charged with Murder.