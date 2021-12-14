Bridgeport’s Computer Data At Risk Due To Ransomware Attack

The city of Bridgeport uses a human resource management platform called Kronos which as been has been hit with a ransomware attack, revealing that information from many of its high-profile customers may have been accessed. Sources tell me that payroll and email is currently down. UKG, Kronos’ parent company, said the vital service will be out for “several weeks” and urged customers to “evaluate and implement alternative business continuity protocols related to the affected UKG solutions.” According to ZD Net’s article “The City of Cleveland sent out an urgent message on Monday, telling WKYC that UKG contacted them and other clients to tell them that the ransomware attack may have compromised employee information like names, addresses, social security numbers, and employee IDs.”

