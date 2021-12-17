Bridgeport News: Homicide #21

Bridgeport Police UPDATE: Bridgeport Police UPDATE: At 2116hrs the Bridgeport ECC received a call on a preliminary report of a party shot inside a store in the 500th block of Park Ave, BPD and AMR arrived on-scene to discover a male party with gunshot wounds. During the investigation BPD pursued a male party that was taken into custody with one firearm recovered. The victim had succumb to his injuries. This is still an active investigation, anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridgeport PD at 203-576-TIPS.

2021-12-16@9:17pm–#Bridgeport CT– Homicide #21 at 500 Park Avenue inside Sammy’s. AMR left without a patient and people on scene highly upset . Detectives on scene investigating.