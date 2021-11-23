BRIDGEPORT POLICE MAKE ARREST IN SHOOTING AT YOUTH BASEBALL GAME AT NEWFIELD PARK

#Bridgeport CT–The Bridgeport Police Department announced today it arrested a city man they say is responsible for firing multiple gunshots at a passing car several feet away from a youth baseball game at Newfield Park in May, causing a large crowd of children and adults to run for safety.

34 year-old Julian Geter of 427 Wilmot Ave. was charged Friday, November 19th, 2021, with Reckless Endangerment the First Degree, Risk of Injury to a Minor, Criminal Possession of a Firearm and Illegal Discharge of a Weapon. Geter is a convicted felon. His bond was set at $500,000.

Superior Court Judge Tracy Lee Dayton called Geter “a danger to the community” at his arraignment on Friday.

The shooting occurred while a game was being played on May 15th, 2021 at approximately 2:00 p.m. on Opening Day for the Newfield Park Youth Baseball Association. The incident prompted a community rally at Newfield Park the following day attended by Governor Ed Lamont, United States Senator Richard Blumenthal, Bridgeport Mayor Joseph Ganim, Bridgeport Police Chief Rebecca Garcia and various community leaders who called for action.

Geter’s arrest was the result of the dedication by the Bridgeport Police Department’s Detective Bureau.