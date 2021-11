2021-11-24@10:45pm–#Fairfield CT– Police received a call for what was thought possibly be a person hanging from the Merwin’s Lane overpass of the Merritt Parkway. State police told me it was a prank. I pressed to ensure it was nothing derogatory and he said it was a Halloween skeleton dressed in clothes with a noose around it’s neck. It was taken to Fairfield Police Headquarters for disposal.

This news report is made possible by: