The following are the 2021 Thanksgiving holiday traffic statistics from Wednesday,

11/24, 2021, at 12:00 AM to 11:59 PM:

Calls for Service: 1,841

Speeding Violations: 45

Seatbelt Violations: 0

Other Hazardous Violations: 167

(to include unsafe lane change, following too closely, cell phone usage, etc.)

DUI Arrests: 8

Accidents Investigated: 138

With Reported Injuries: 10

Serious Injuries: 0

Fatalities: 0

