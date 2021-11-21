Westport News: Chimney Fire

#Westport CT– At approximately 7:30 pm on November 20, 2021, the Westport Fire Department was

dispatched to a report of a chimney fire. Upon the arrival of the Shift Commander flames

were seen coming from the roof of a large home. The call was immediately upgraded to

a structure fire response, which received four engines, a ladder truck, and the Shift

Commander. The first arriving engine deployed an exterior attack line while

simultaneously making entry into the house for an interior attack. The ladder truck

arrived and began to deploy resources to the roof. Additional engines arrived to establish

a water supply and backup the firefighters in the house. Firefighters inside encountered

smoke on the second floor and worked to gain access to the fire. The ladder company

worked to extinguish the exterior fire. Engine companies located the fire in an enclosed

attic area. The fire had extended into the roof supports. The fire was extinguished with

an interior and exterior attack. Additional firefighters were called from Wilton, Norwalk,

and Fairfield to cover stations and provide additional support onscene. Westport EMS

and Police provided medical coverage and additional scene support. Firefighters were

able to isolate the fire to the area of suspected origin and an extensive overhaul of the

building was necessary to ensure that the fire was extinguished, and that fire spread was

contained. There were no reported injuries to firefighters or civilians at the time of this

writing.

