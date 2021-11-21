Westport Police to Participate in Connecticut Department of Transportation’s Click It or Ticket Campaign

(Westport, CT11/19/2021) – The Connecticut Department of Transportation has announced the start of the November 2021 Click It or Ticket campaign that aims to remind motorists and passengers to wear a seatbelt every time they drive or ride in a vehicle.

With the Thanksgiving holiday almost upon us, Connecticut’s law enforcement agencies intend to promote safe driving and increase the protection of all motorists. During the week of Thanksgiving, Westport officers in conjunction with others throughout Connecticut will be vigorously enforcing the state’s occupant protection laws and issuing citations to those who fail to wear their seatbelt. There is a tremendous amount of traffic on area roadways throughout the week of Thanksgiving and of course increased traffic means a greater likelihood of accidents. Wearing your seatbelt can mean the difference between life and death if involved in a crash. For this reason, the Westport Police Department is teaming up with the Connecticut Department of Transportation this Thanksgiving for a special Click It or Ticket campaign to look out for all those who are not buckling up.

This high-visibility enforcement campaign is a way to spread the life-saving message about the importance of wearing a seatbelt. Connecticut law requires that all drivers wear a seatbelt. Additionally, all passengers, regardless of where they are sitting, must also be buckled up. Fines start at $92.00 for the first offense. The Westport Police Department wishes everyone a happy and safe Thanksgiving and remember to buckle up. For those seeking more information on this campaign, please visit: https://portal.ct.gov/DOT/Programs/Click-it-or-Ticket.

