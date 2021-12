2021-12-14@1:59am–Bridgeport police received a shotspotter activation a Ogden Street and they found a person shot in the leg in the 70 block of Brooks Street. Police say the person suffered from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Victim was transported to the hospital. This is an active investigation at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS.

This press release was made possible by: