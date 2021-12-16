Norwalk News: Fugitive Apprehended

#Norwalk CT– Norwalk Police Department Special Services Division continues to bring cases to successful
closure, and in this case, a wanted, violent felon, off of our streets.
On October 25, 2021, Shane Tomlin was accused of Threatening 2nd in a Domestic Violence
related case. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On November 25, 2021, Tomlin was accused
of Assault 3rd Assault 3rd, Disorderly Conduct, and Risk of Injury to a Child, leading to a second
domestic violence warrant for his arrest. On November 25, 2021, the same day as the assault,
Tomlin was sought by officers, and once spotted, was alleged to have engaged police in
pursuit. A warrant was granted for this incident for Engaging Police in Pursuit, Reckless
Driving, and other related charges. Additionally, Tomlin had an active warrant out of
Westchester County, NY, for a violation of probation charge stemming from a case where he
was accused of Robbery 3rd, which was extraditable. Finally, Tomlin was wanted out of the
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, VA, for allegedly unlawfully and feloniously knowingly and
intentionally possessing or transporting a firearm after having been convicted of a felony.
On December 2, members of Norwalk Police Department Special Services Division located
Tomlin walking on Soundview Avenue, and was taken into custody without incident. Tomlin
was transported to headquarters, processed on his charges, and held on a combined bond of
$300,000. Westchester County Department of Public Safety and Rockingham County Sheriff’s
Office were advised of Tomlin’s arrest.
Arrested: SHANE TOMLIN, of 2 Soundview Ave, Norwalk, CT
Charges: Threatening 2nd, Risk of Injury to a Child, Assault 3rd, Disorderly Conduct
Engaging Police in Pursuit, Reckless Driving, Failure to Drive in Proper, Improper Turn.
Fugitive from Justice.
Bond: $300,000
