Stratford News: Homicide Investigation

Homicide Investigation:

The Stratford Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Light

Street near Barnum Avenue at approximately 1am on this date. During the incident two

individuals were shot by an unknown assailant.



The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A female victim was transported to a local

hospital and is being treated for wounds received during the assault. At this time no names are

being released until next of kin can be notified.



The scene is active and Barnum Avenue will be closed to traffic between Bruce Avenue and

Boston Avenue until approximately noon. Use Boston Avenue as an alternate route.

There is no further information being released at this time.



If anyone has any information concerning the shooting please contact the Stratford Police

Department confidential tip line (203) 375-8477 or the TIP411 phone app. The investigators can

be reached at 203-381-2098 (Det. Torres) and 203-385-4125 (Det. Policano).