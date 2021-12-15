THE STRATFORD LIBRARY IS NOW FINE-FREE

The Stratford Library Board of Trustees has a special gift for the community

this holiday season. As of December 15, 2021, the Library will be fine-free and no

longer charge fees for the late return of materials.

According to Library Director Sheri Szymanski, “The Stratford Library is

happy to join the growing national movement of fine-free libraries. We at the

Stratford Library want to let you know how grateful we are to serve this special

town. The Library’s mission is to empower and enrich our diverse community by

providing access to innovative services, information and ideas. Fines restrict

access for people who are struggling economically and have proven ineffective in

encouraging the timely return of materials. We want people to use the library

and fines prevent people from doing that.”

In an effort to provide equal access to books, information, knowledge and

learning, the Stratford Library is joining a forward trend in Connecticut along with

libraries in Stamford, New Haven, West Haven, Hartford and Middletown which

currently have fine-free policies. This means that all outstanding fines at the

Stratford Library will be wiped out. Library cards will no longer be blocked due to

overdue fees and all Library users will have access to both physical and virtual

resources. The Library will continue to send out reminders and encourages

patrons to return materials by their due dates. Patrons will still be responsible for

the cost of any lost or damaged items.

For further information about the fine-free policy, check the Library

website at: www.stratfordlibrary.org/fine-free-faq or call: 203.385.4160.

This press release was made possible by: