Westport News: Identity Theft Among Multiple Charges

#Westport CT– On May 25, 2021, the Westport Police began to investigate suspicious withdrawals from

the bank account of a person who died in February 2021. The appointed fiduciary reported that

as she was reviewing the deceased’s bank statements, she noticed that several cash withdrawals

were made between the day after the man died and May of 2021. It was determined that the

withdrawals occurred at the ATMs of area banks. The investigating detective was able to obtain

surveillance footage of the alleged illegal cash withdrawals. The footage showed a younger male

and an older female as well as the car that they were driving. Based on that information, Adam

Clawson and his mother, Arlene Clawson, were developed as suspects. Mr. Clawson supposedly

ran errands for the deceased and that is how he purportedly came into possession of the

debit/credit card. Based on the investigation, a warrant for both Mr. and Mrs. Clawson’s arrest

was completed and signed by a Superior Court Judge.



On December 3, 2021, Mr. and Mrs. Clawson were arrested. Per the warrant, they were

both charged with Identity Theft in the First Degree, Larceny in the Third Degree, Payment Card

Theft, Illegal Use of a Payment Card, Receiving Goods/Services Obtained by Illegal Use of a

Payment Card, Fraudulent Use of an ATM, and six counts of Conspiracy. Both individuals were

released after each posted a $25,000.00 bond and they are scheduled to be arraigned at Stamford

Superior Court on December 15, 2021.

