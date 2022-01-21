School Threat on Yik Yak

#Fairfield CT– On January 20, 2022, at approximately 3 PM, the Fairfield Police Department was notified by

the FBI New Haven of a possible threat made toward a Fairfield School on the social media app

Yik Yak. The FBI was notified by the social media company of the anonymous message.

School administrations were notified and an investigation was immediately conducted regarding

the credibility of the threat.

During the course of the investigation, police identified the individual responsible for posting the

message. The subject, a juvenile student enrolled in the Fairfield Public School system, has

since been arrested and is currently in police custody.

At this time, there is no active threat against any Fairfield school nor towards any students or

staff. We understand that incidents such as these may leave students and parents feeling

unsettled. As a result, there will be an increased police presence at Fairfield schools tomorrow,

January 21, 2022.

This is an ongoing investigation and we thank the FBI New Haven for their continued assistance.

