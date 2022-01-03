Stratford News: INITIAL SUPPLY OF COVID-19 RAPID TEST KITS TO BE MADE AVAILABLE TO SCHOOL SYSTEM

#STRATFORD – After the State of Connecticut’s initial plan to distribute COVID-19 rapid test kits through municipal governments fell apart last week, a new shipment of different rapid test kits is now expected to arrive in Stratford Monday morning, January 3rd. The planned shipment is of 7,700 test kits. Neighboring communities have been issued single-test kits, and the type of kit will be confirmed tomorrow upon delivery.

As more test kits will be made available in the near future, the decision has been made jointly between Mayor Laura Hoydick and her administration and Stratford Schools Superintendent Dr. Uyi Osunde to distribute this initial shipment to the school system.

“There is a tremendous demand for these rapid test kits right now, and with cases surging and many students, teachers and administrators quarantining or testing positive as school is set to re-open for the new year, we have made the decision that this first shipment should go to the school system,” said Mayor Hoydick.

“Since the beginning of the school year, Mayor Hoydick and her team have demonstrated support for the Stratford Public Schools. This is another example of the continued support and clearly illustrates the value and importance placed on having our children and staff return safely,” said Dr. Osunde.

After communicating with District leaders and principals today, Dr. Osunde announced in an email communication to parents and staff that Monday and Tuesday of this week would be used as “Inclement Weather Days” in consideration of staffing challenges, allowing ongoing quarantines and tests to be completed.

School families will be notified directly through their districts and principals about the availability of the initial supply of rapid test kits, and when and where they can be obtained.

“We are looking forward to the next supply of rapid test kits as we know there are many anxious residents who need them,” said Mayor Hoydick. “As we continue to get more information about subsequent supplies of tests and masks, we will make that information available to the public. I look forward to collaborating with the Superintendent and the School system going forward.”

