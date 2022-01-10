Town of Stratford Brings Back the Digital Dreams Computer Refurbishing Program

STRATFORD – The Stratford Strong Task Force, in collaboration with the Office of Mayor Laura R.

Hoydick, and PlanITROI is reinstating Digital Dreams, a program that will provide refurbished computers,

tablets and smart phones to older residents in need.

The Digital Dreams device collection is a service project in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. As a

result of the 2021 device drive, 50 new iPad’s were distributed to members of Stratford’s senior

community, along with technical training to familiarize recipients with their new devices. The Town hopes

to serve more folks this year as the collection has expanded to three days, compared to one day last

year.

This is a drive-thru event. Participants are encouraged to remain in their vehicle. The collection will take

place in the parking lot of the Baldwin Center (1000 Broad Street) at the following times:

 Friday, January 14th from 4:30 – 6:30pm

 Saturday, January 15th from 10am – 2pm

 Monday, January 17th from 10am – 2pm

The following items will be accepted:

 Desktop Computers, including any flat panel displays

 Laptop Computers

 Tablets, with the exception of Amazon devices, such a Kindles

 Smartphones, with the exception of iPhones that are iCloud locked or any flip phone

A certificate confirming that all devices have been professionally cleaned and erased will be provided, via

email, to anyone donating an item. The program is a joint effort with the Digital Dreams Project, a

nationwide initiative that restores used devices, which are in turn re-distributed back to the community.

For more information, please visit https://www.digitaldreamsportal.com/donation/Stratford or contact

stratfordstrong@townofstratford.com.

