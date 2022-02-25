Bridgeport News: Arena Penalty Box Needs To Be Penalized

UPDATE: I spoke with Justin Devellis at News12 and he said he was there for a basketball game earlier. There is a scheduled hockey game tomorrow (now today) so it MIGHT have happened while setting up.

Advanced life-support EMS personnel requested to the scene and Bridgeport Hospital put on trauma alert.

2022-02-24@11:32pm–#Bridgeport CT– A person has a cut over their eye and a broken elbow after a piece of glass from the penalty box at the Arena At Harboryard fell on him according to radio reports. EMS on the way.

