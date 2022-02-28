FAIRFIELD NEWS; VEHICLE CRASH INVOLVING SCHOOL BUS

#Fairfield CT–On February 28, 2022, at approximately 3PM, the Fairfield Police Department received reports of a vehicle crash involving a school bus on Mill Plain Road near the intersection of Sconset Road. Officers arrived on scene to find a small First Student school bus had struck a utility pole. The driver of the bus sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The school bus was carrying two (2) middle school aged children, none of whom were injured.The bus originated from Tomlinson Middle School. The Fairfield Fire Department and AMR Ambulance responded for patient care. The bus driver was transported to an area hospital. All children were turned over to parents/guardians after being evaluated on scene. One additional adult passenger was evaluated by medical personnel on scene but refused transport.

Traffic delays and detours can be expected in the area as emergency personnel await a response from UI and Frontier to secure the utility pole and remove the school bus.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time. This accident remains under investigation by the Fairfield Police Department Crash Investigation Unit.