Monroe News: Police Pursuit

UPDATE: Stop sticks flattened the front tires and police have boxed the vehicle in past Home Depot. Two in custody. EMS on the way for a dog bite…K-9’s love fast food!

2022-02-28@5:05pm–#Monroe CT– #cttraffic– State police are in pursuit of black Nissan Rouge after Bridgeport Police broke off the pursuit on Route 25 northbound. The car was involved in an armed robbery. The vehicle was stolen out of Waterbury yesterday. There are two in the vehicle and are considered armed and dangerous.

