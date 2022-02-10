Like Fairfield Unlocked Car Was Stolen With Key Fob Inside

Westport Police Investigating Stolen Car and Vehicle Burglary (Westport, CT 2/10/2022) At approximately 7:40 a.m. today, Westport Police officers responded to 285 Post Road East on a report of a stolen car. The complainant explained that he parked his car in the lot at 7:00 a.m. and when he returned forty minutes later it was gone. The car had been left unlocked with the key fob inside. As the officers were responding to this incident, the emergency communications center received a call about a car accident in the parking lot of 500 Post Road East. It was quickly discovered that the car that was stolen and the one involved in the accident were the same.

The stolen car was no longer occupied when officers arrived at the accident scene. With the assistance of K-9s from both Norwalk and Darien the area was searched, but the suspects were not located. As the above incident was unfolding, the police department received a report that a wallet was stolen from a vehicle parked at 400 Post Road East. The car had been left unlocked. The Westport Police are actively investigating these incidents. Once again, the police department cannot stress enough the importance of keeping your vehicle locked at all times.

Additionally, should you happen to witness a person stealing or burglarizing a car do not intervene as in some instances these individuals are armed. Instead, immediately notify the police.

