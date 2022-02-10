Stop & Shop Launches Pickup at Second Bridgeport Store

Customers Can Shop Online and Pickup Their Grocery Order at the

Fairfield Avenue Location

Bridgeport, CT (February 9, 2022) – Stop & Shop continues to provide Bridgeport residents with faster and more convenient ways to shop, announcing Pickup is now available at the Stop & Shop located at 2145 Fairfield Avenue. This store joins the 4531 Main Street location in allowing shoppers to place an order at www.stopandshop.com, or on the Stop & Shop mobile app, head to the store, and have a Stop & Shop associate load their groceries right into their car.



To schedule a Pickup, customers can visit www.stopandshop.com, or the Stop & Shop mobile app, click on ‘order online’ and select “Pickup” at one’s preferred store. Shoppers can then head to the store at their chosen Pickup time, park in a designated Pickup spot, and call to let the store team know they have arrived. Stop & Shop team members will then deliver the order right to their car.



“We’re excited to offer our customers the convenience of shopping online for all their favorite items, and then picking up that order from the comfort of their vehicle,” said Chris Polvani, Store Manager of the Fairfield Ave Stop & Shop. “We hope this service helps make things easier for them.”



A $30 minimum is required on all Pickup orders and a $2.95 service fee will be applied at checkout. For more information on the new service, or to schedule a Pickup, visit www.stopandshop.com or download the Stop & Shop mobile app.



New customers can receive $10 off their first purchase of $60 or more, and the service free for 90 days by entering SSPICKUP90 at checkout. Minimum purchase required. Online Pickup fee waived on first order and then on all subsequent orders of $30 or more if placed within 90 days of first order. Valid for first-time residential customers only in select zip codes. Offer excludes alcoholic beverages, gift cards, postage stamps and any other purchases prohibited by law. Offer not transferable. Limit 1 per household. Enter code at first order checkout. Not valid with any other offer. Expires 12/31/2022.