Norwalk News: Bank Robbery Arrest



#Norwalk CT–On February 9, 2022, Norwalk Police Detectives responded to Stamford Superior Court to serve detainee Michael Tallo with a habeus warrant, for charges relating to a bank robbery. On November 7, 2021 at approximately 11:59 a.m., Norwalk Combined Dispatch received a call advising that TD Bank of Westport Avenue had been robbed, and that the suspect fled on foot. Norwalk Police Officers responded immediately to the area. Officers learned that the suspect handed a note to a teller advising that he was in possession of a weapon. No weapon was displayed during the course of the robbery. The robber was described as a heavy set White male wearing a hat and shorts. Patrol Officers searched the vicinity. The Detective Bureau responded to the bank and took over the investigation. Utilizing evidence collected from the scene and witness testimony, detectives developed information that lead them to Tallo, who is believed to be responsible for the incident. Tallo continues to remain in custody.

Arrested: Michael Tallo, 37, of 38 Sharon Court, Shelton CT Charges: Robbery 1st, Larceny 5th Bond: $100,000