Train Engine Fire

Train Engine Fire2022-02-26@12:53am–#Seymour CT–#MTA–A train engine about 1 1/2 miles south from the Seymour train station is reported to be on fire. There are approximately 40 passengers on the train. This is the engine, not the train. Firefighters on the way. Reported to be near Gabby’s Auto Body on South Main Street.

