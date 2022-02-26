Bridgeport News: Shot In The Face

#Bridgeport CT– On February 25, 2022, at approximately 9:30 pm the Bridgeport Emergency Operation Center received reports a male party who walked into an area hospital with a single gunshot wound to the face.



The victim, a 29 year old Bridgeport man, was shot on Turner Street by an unknown assailant(s). Bridgeport P.D. Detectives arrived at Bridgeport Hospital and took charge of the investigation. A crime scene was located within the 100 block of Turner Street where the Identification Unit collected evidence and Detectives conducted follow up interviews. The 29-year-old victim was reported to be in stable condition prior to surgery.



Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the case officer, Detective Todd Toth, at 203-581-5291 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.