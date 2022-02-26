Wrong Way Driver Arrested for DWI in Seymour

On Saturday, 02/26/2022 at approximately 0301 hours, Troop I received emergency 911 calls of a vehicle driving the wrong way on RT 8 southbound near Exit #20. The vehicle was stopped on the RT 8 southbound Exit #22 entrance ramp by Seymour Police Department. The operator was identified as Michael Brown (DOB 02/28/1967). Troopers observed Brown to have glassy and bloodshot eyes. While speaking to Brown, Troopers detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his mouth as he spoke. Troopers administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests to Brown, which he failed to perform to standard. Brown was placed under arrest for violating C.G.S. 14-227a Operating Under the Influence, C.G.S. 14-237 Driving Wrong Way on Divided Highway, and C.G.S. 14-213 Failure to Carry License. Brown was transported to Troop I in Bethany without incident. Brown was processed and released on a $1,500.00 non-surety bond set by SGT Sawyer #170. Brown is scheduled to appear at GA05 Derby Superior Court on 03/18/2022 at 0900 hours. Brown was released to his brother.