Westport News: Larceny

On November 9, 2021, a resident came to the Westport Police Department to report a possible larceny. The complainant stated that on August 13, 2020, he gave a $13,000.00 deposit to Joseph Esposito, Jr. to plant several trees on his property. The work was purportedly never performed and despite multiple requests the deposit was not returned to the complainant.



The officer assigned to this case interviewed Mr. Esposito. Mr. Esposito said that his intention was to honor the contract and that he did take the $13,000.00 to enable him to purchase the trees from the nursery. However, Mr. Esposito could not provide a receipt showing he did in fact buy the trees. Based on the investigation, a warrant for Mr. Esposito’s arrest was completed and signed by a Superior Court Judge.



On the afternoon of February 15, 2022, Mr. Esposito turned himself in at the Westport Police Department. Per the warrant, he was charged with Larceny in the Second Degree. He was released on a Promise to Appear and is scheduled to be arraigned at Stamford Superior Court on February 22, 2022.

