Insurance adjusters are responsible for evaluating the extent of damage to a home after a fire . And public insurance adjusters evaluate property loss on behalf of a policyholder and help them file insurance claims in exchange for a fee. They are licensed professionals who work for individuals and businesses – not insurance companies – and can save you a lot of money by ensuring your insurance company is paying the full amount it is responsible for under your policy.

Public insurance adjusters are the only property loss professionals who work on behalf of policyholders. Individuals and businesses hire public insurance adjusters when they need assistance filing a claim or feel a claim amount offered by an insurance company is incorrect. Public insurance adjusters are experts in the details and language of insurance policies, as well as at filing and adjusting claims. They commonly have prior experience in construction or another related field, and use sophisticated software to perform an independent evaluation of a client’s property loss. They know exactly how to log and submit initial and supplemental claims for a policyholder. Having an adjuster throughout the process not only protects the policyholder from any pitfalls due to inexperience, it is a time consuming process then labored by the adjuster.