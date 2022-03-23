Westport Kiwanis Announces Annual Grant Program for High School Seniors and Ukrainian Relief Donation

The Westport Kiwanis Club announced its continued dedication to supporting young people through philanthropic activities that improve the lives of community members. The Westport Kiwanis tradition continues this spring as the club gears up for its annual grant program for high school seniors and contributing to the Ukrainian relief effort. Westport Kiwanis’ annual family-friendly Mini-Triathlon at Compo Beach helps fund their long-standing student grant program and other local causes.

Over the past 38 years of the Westport Kiwanis Minuteman Triathlon, proceeds have assisted countless youth-focused initiatives in Westport. From the early days of Safe Rides and the Staples High School Key Club to contributions that support local playgrounds and gear for the EMS bicycle unit, the one-time student grants offer financial assistance to Westport’s college-bound students. In March, Westport Kiwanians donated $5000 to Save the Children to support the humanitarian needs of children in Ukraine.

The annual 2022 Kiwanis College Grant application is now open for income-qualified Staples High School seniors to acknowledge their academic excellence and service to our community. Qualified applicants must demonstrate financial need and have performed significant public service through quantifiable direct service to the community. Applications must include one letter of support from the agency or individuals who have benefitted from their service, a transcript, and financial aid information. Online applications are available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/KIWANIS22. The deadline for submission is April 15th, 2022.

Once again, Fairfield County Bank is the lead sponsor for the Westport Kiwanis Triathlon, a fun, family-friendly event open to all ability levels. The swim is point-to-point at beautiful Compo Beach. The short bike and run courses are flat through lovely Compo Beach neighborhood streets. The event is ideal for first-timers and families wishing to race together. To register for the September 11th, 2022 event or donate to the college grant program, go to https://www.trifitness.net/kiwanis.html

Westport Kiwanians work or live in the Westport community and are dedicated to “Making a Difference” in the lives of children. Kiwanis is a worldwide service organization for individuals desiring personal involvement in the leadership and improvement of their community, nation, and world. As a group, we can achieve what individuals cannot do alone. Thus our motto and the cornerstone of Kiwanis is “We Build.”

Interested in joining Westport Kiwanis? Contact us at westportkiwanis@gmail.com. We are a warm and welcoming group of professionals who care deeply about the Westport community.

