Bridgeport News: Club Violations

#Bridgeport CT– On March 26, 2022 at approximately 2:30 AM members of the Bridgeport Police Department were assisted by the Bridgeport Fire Department – Fire Marshal’s Office and the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection – Liquor Control Division in serving a search warrant at the “VIP Lounge” located at 1086 Pembroke Street. This immediate area has been plagued with police calls for service related to noise complaints, felony assaults, narcotics violations, and homicide. A thorough investigation revealed the VIP Lounge was acting as an after hours club and narcotics were being dealt within the establishment.

An estimated 100 patrons were inside the VIP Lounge when the search warrant was served. Given the large amount of people, it was very difficult to detain everyone as they began to rush the front door. Of the people detained, a security guard (40-year-old Michael Gaines of Bridgeport CT) was found to have an active domestic violence arrest warrant. He was placed under arrest without incident.

During the course of the search, 2 firearms were recovered. The first was a gray Polymer-80 semiautomatic “Ghost gun” that contained 17 rounds. The second was a black Taurus G3c semiautomatic 9mm handgun with a total of 17 rounds (2 magazines). Although the firearms were abandoned, additional forensic tests will be conducted in an attempt to identify the subject(s) who left them behind. Also seized were proceeds from the VIP Lounge totaling $2,291.00.

The Liquor Control Division cited the permittee (47-year-old Alexander Soto of Stamford CT) for several violations of State Liquor Law. The Bridgeport Fire Marshal’s Office noted several violations of the Fire Code. Alexander Soto cannot reopen the lounge until he corrects all violations and forwards a copy of the liquor permit to the City of Bridgeport.

