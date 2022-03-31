The Connecticut State Police Loss Of K9

The Connecticut State Police regrets to announce the passing of K9 Selma, assigned to Detective George Jupin. K9 Selma succumbed to medical issues on March 30, 2022. K9 Selma and Detective Jupin were graduates of the 161st K9 Training Troop. K9 Selma became the first electronic storage device detection K9 in the world on October 4, 2013. Since her graduation, Selma has been an invaluable asset to the CT State Police Computer Crimes Unit assisting in locating electronic evidence in countless investigations. Most importantly, K9 Selma was a loyal and devoted partner to Detective Jupin.