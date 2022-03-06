Bridgeport News: Bronx Man Shot



#Bridgeport CT–On March 6, 2022, at approximately 2:00 am the Bridgeport Emergency Operation Center received reports of a party shot at 1450 Barnum Avenue. Upon arrival, uniformed police officers located a 28-year-old Bronx NY man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the leg and a crime scene in the rear parking lot of the Ten20 Club.



There were reports of an altercation in the parking lot prior to the victim being shot. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital by AMR Ambulance where he is listed in critical condition. The Bridgeport Police Department’s Detective Bureau-General Investigation Squad responded to the scene and have taken charge of the investigation. Evidence at the crime scene is being processed at this hour. There are no current road closures as a result of this incident and the area is expected to be cleared of police activity by 8:00 am. This appears to be an isolated incident.



Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the case officer, Detective Stavros Mirtsopoulos at 203-5256, or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.