Fairfield News: JUVENILE ARREST

Fairfield Police arrest Fairfield Ludlowe High School juvenile after threats made to classmates. On 03/05/2022, Fairfield Police Detectives working in collaboration with school safety officers, arrested a Fairfield Ludlowe High School (FLHS) student (Age 15) following a lengthy investigation of a veiled threat made to several classmates. It was reported to police that several students received a threatening text message from an unknown number. A subsequent investigation identified the suspect as a student of FLHS. Police and school administrators have been in constant contact throughout the investigation and have complete confidence that the sole person responsible has been identified and arrested. There is no reason to believe any other person is responsible for these threats and there is no active threat to the public and school community.



Fairfield Police thank everyone involved in this case for their cooperation and remind the school community that every threat of violence will be investigated to its fullest extent and will not be tolerated. The safety of our school community is paramount and we will continue to have direct involvement in ensuring that our students and staff have a safe environment to learn and work. The student was charged with Threatening 1st and Breach of Peace and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Juvenile Court.

