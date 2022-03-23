Bridgeport News: Fire In Black Rock

2022-03-22@9:33 #Bridgeport CT Just after 9:30 the homeowner on Lake Avenue heard glass break and thought his house was being broken into. He checked the back porch and called 911 that his porch was on fire and that it extended to the home. He quickly got his 3 children and wife out of the home. When firefighters arrived they saw heavy fire from the left side of the house coming from the attic area. Additional resources were called to the scene. Within an hour the fire was out. There were no reported injuries and the fire marshal was called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.