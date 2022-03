2022-03-03@3:32pm–#Bridgeport CT– #ctfire– Firefighters were called to the 140 block of Eaton Street for a fire. Deputy Chief Buck told me that the fire started in the living room. Firefighters quick response kept the fire contained to a small area of that room. A dog, a cat and a bird were rescued and resuscitated by firefighters. According to radio reports 3 adults and 1 child will be relocated by the Red Cross.