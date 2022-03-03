Stratford Library Hosts Zoom Storytelling

#Stratford CT–The Stratford Library invites storytellers of every kind – poets, journalists, filmmakers, dramatists, comedians, novelists – to celebrate 125 years of the Library with their original stories. In a special Zoom event, held in conjunction with the 125th Anniversary of the Stratford Library, storytellers of all ages are invited to take part online using the theme: THE LIBRARY. What does the Library mean to you? When did you get your first Library card? Is your home library significant in your life? Any and all memories or original monologues are welcome for the event.

The 125th Storytelling Event will take place on Thursday, March 24 from 7-9 pm. Storytellers can register for the evening at: https://stratfordlibrary.libcal.com/event/8858544?hs=a. Stories should be no longer than 5 minutes in length. Once registered, Library staff will reach out and coordinate individual sessions for March 24.

For further info: 203.385.4162.