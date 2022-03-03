BLUMENTHAL STATEMENT ON STATE AGs INVESTIGATION INTO TIKTOK’S IMPACTS ON KIDS

[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Chair of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security and lead sponsor of the Kids Online Safety Act, released the following statement in response to an investigation into TikTok’s impacts on young people announced today by a bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general:

“Along with Congressional scrutiny, this significant bipartisan probe will uncover TikTok’s actions that put profits over kids’ safety. This investigation underscores the urgent need for our Kids Online Safety Act, so these state attorneys general can hold platforms like TikTok legally and financially accountable for the harms they find. I will be fighting for passage of this bill to impose long-overdue accountability on Big Tech and to empower kids and parents online.”

As Chair of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security, Blumenthal and U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) led a series of hearings to inform legislation and prompt action by social media companies to address harms and dangers faced by children online. The October 2021 hearing featured TikTok’s Vice President and Head of Public Policy, Americas, and was the first time TikTok appeared before Congress.

