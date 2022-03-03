Bridgeport News: Plane Lands At Seaside Park

BRIDGEPORT-At 1649hrs the Bridgeport ECC received a call from the Sikorsky Airport Tower indicating that they had lost contact with a single engine Cesna with one occupant onboard. Moments later the Bridgeport ECC received multiple calls from residents that a plane had landed on the West Beach area of Seaside Park. This successful landing yielded no injuries, no property damage, or any hazardous material spill. City of Bridgeport emergency personnel immediately responded to the scene. There does not appear to be substantial damage to the aircraft or the beach. Mayor Ganim stated, “We’re grateful the pilot was able to do what seems be all the right things and had the ability to land on the beach away from residential areas safely. I also want to recognize that all response efforts from each coordinating city department during this incident were handled quickly and properly – and that we can report no injuries, no damages.”

The incident is under investigation by the NTSB/FAA. No further information can be provided at this time. Any updates will be provide as soon as they are available.