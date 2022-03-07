SENATOR ACHIEVES PERFECT 100 SCORE ON ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES

HARTFORD – State Senator Marilyn Moore (D-Bridgeport) received a score of 100 from the Connecticut League of Conservation Voters (CTLCV) for her support of environmental public policy bills during last year’s 2021 legislative session. The CTLCV released its annual scorecard today (https://www.ctlcv.org/scorecard2021.html), ranking all Connecticut legislators on their support or opposition to a variety of pro-environmental legislation designed to protect and improve Connecticut’s air, soil and water for generations to come. The scorecard throws into sharp relief the difference between Democrats and Republicans when it comes to protecting the beauty of our natural environment: the average Senate Democrat scored a 97.5 (A+), while the average Senate Republican scored a 70 (C-) and the average House Republican scored a 58.7 (F). “I am thankful for the Connecticut League of Conservation Voters for recognizing my commitment with helping to protect our state’s environment,” said Sen. Moore. “My vote represents thousands of constituents who work to safeguard our community and clean up our towns.” The CTLCV says its biggest legislative wins last session were:

SB 1037 Modernizing and Expanding the “Bottle Bill”SB 837 Restricting Toxic PFAS in Consumer Packaging and Firefighting FoamSB 356 Energy Retrofits in Affordable HousingSB 925 Wildlife TraffickingSB 952 Energy StorageSB 999 Workforce Development Programs for Renewable EnergyHB 6503 CompostingHJ 53 Long Island Sound Blue Plan “We urge lawmakers to use this document as a framework for what is still urgently needed to address climate change, and to make significant and lasting investments in our state’s environment,” said CTLCV Executive Director Lori Brown. “All the available science proves that we are in a climate emergency. Lawmakers need to ramp- up their efforts to make the environment a priority this year,” said Megan Macomber, CTLCV Policy Advocate. “This is a critical year for legislators to rally their colleagues and push through bills that were stalled last year.” For more than two decades, the CTLCV’s annual Environmental Scorecard rates state legislators on key environmental priorities each year. The CTLCV grades lawmakers on a scale of 0 – 100 based on how they vote on key environmental bills in committees, the House, and the Senate. Their final score represents an average of their votes on those specific bills.

This press release was made possible by: