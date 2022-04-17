Energize Connecticut℠ sponsors, Eversource and AVANGRID, Inc. subsidiaries United Illuminating, Southern Connecticut Gas and Connecticut Natural Gas, announced today that the 17th annual eesmarts Student Contest is now accepting student submissions until April 29, 2022. The contest is open to Connecticut students in grades K-12 and topics are focused on energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainability solutions.



“For almost two decades, the eesmarts Student Contest has encouraged Connecticut students to tap into their imagination and knowledge to come up with solutions to address real-world energy issues,” said Eversource Vice President of Energy Efficiency and Electric Mobility Tilak Subrahmanian, “Every year we’re impressed with the creative energy and thought the students put into their projects to address critical energy issues and emphasize the importance of energy efficiency and sustainability.”



“It is so inspiring to see students across our state roll up their sleeves to solve issues around energy conservation, renewable energy, and how we can support a clean energy transition that benefits everyone,” said Erik Robie, Director of Customer Programs & Products at AVANGRID. “Our students are our future, and I am so proud that every year more and more students are engaged in the eesmarts Student Contest and looking to make meaningful change in our community.”



Students in grades K-8 are assigned grade-specific topics and asked to submit their entries in the form of a poster (Grades K-2), narrative (Grade 3), letter to the principal (Grade 4), book review (Grade 5), persuasive speech (Grade 6), persuasive poem or cartoon (Grade 7), or public service announcement (Grade 8).



Students in Grades 9-11 are asked to propose a community-based project to address an energy-related issue. Students may work in groups of up to five members. The winning team’s school will receive funding to help make their proposed project a reality and must complete it by March 31, 2023.



Students competing in the Grade 12 category will create a persuasive image that advocates for an energy topic and showcases their knowledge of the subject. Options include painting a picture, creating a sculpture or collage, drawing a cartoon strip (12 cells or less) or making a video (:30 seconds; Windows® Media Player). Entries will be evaluated based on scientific accuracy and concise and convincing imagery.



Winners will receive a certificate and an Amazon gift card. Finalists in all categories and grade levels will be honored at a special virtual awards ceremony to be held in June 2022.

For more information about the contest, please visit www.eesmarts.com/contest.

This press release was made possible by: