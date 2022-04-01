ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG RELEASES GUIDANCE ON GAS TAX HOLIDAY COMPLAINTS

Attorney General William Tong today released consumer guidance on reporting suspected violations of the state gas tax holiday.



Starting today, April 1, and ending on June 30, 2022, the 25 cent state tax on gasoline is suspended under Special Act 22-2. The law requires that retailers reduce their price per-gallon by the amount of the excise tax, $0.25. Any gas station suspected of charging that tax, or a portion of that tax, during this gas tax holiday will be subject to investigation by the Office of the Attorney General pursuant to the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act. Acting in coordination with the Department of Consumer Protection, the Office of the Attorney General may file suit against retailers found to be in violation of this law and seek appropriate relief, including injunctive terms, restitution, and civil financial penalties designed to deter future unscrupulous sellers.

“Starting today, April 1, the 25-cent state tax on gasoline is suspended. Any retailer suspected of charging this tax or a portion of this tax will be investigated and subject to penalties under the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act,” said Attorney General Tong. “It’s important to remember that prices at the pump will continue to fluctuate along with changes in wholesale prices. Not every increase, or decrease, in gasoline prices is related to the $.25 tax or constitutes price gouging. Every complaint will be investigated and all facts will be assessed on a case-by-case basis. You can help our investigations by sharing as much detail as possible in your complaints, including receipts if possible. Please include in your complaints the address of the gas station, the date and time of your purchase, and the exact price you paid.”

Consumers are encouraged to file complaints online using the Office of the Attorney General complaint portal: https://www.dir.ct.gov/ag/complaint/

