Bridgeport News: Bridgeport Landmark Closing

Here is an email from Miguel from the Taco Loco email: Taco Loco has been a cornerstone of Black Rock for forty years, and our neighborhood, community, and customers have been our cornerstone. We have enjoyed serving all of you and being a part of this fantastic community. You have helped us grow from a little taco shop on Main Street, to a complete success!



It is bittersweet for Rose and I to announce that we will be closing the restaurant, but we are thrilled that our Taco Loco and Loco Catering food trucks will continue to roll on, headed by our son, Zachary.

Zachary, having grown up in Taco Loco, is now a husband and father himself. After taking over the catering and food truck side of the business eight years ago, he has successfully grown that business, and repeatedly been awarded “Best Caterer” from the prestigious wedding website, On the Knot. There is not a weekend that you do not see our trucks on the highway from New York to all corners of Connecticut.

We will miss all of you as you have been family to us. Being in Bridgeport for forty years, we have been fortunate to know generations of customers. From your parents bringing you to Taco Loco has a child, to your first date, to your engagement, to your children, and now your grandchildren. We have lived life with you and you with us, enjoying your company every step of the way. We have also employed so many wonderful, amazing, hard working, and truly thoughtful employees. With every plate they either created or served, they carried the love of our restaurant to you. We will always be grateful to them.

When we moved Taco Loco to the Black Rock neighborhood in 1989, we felt at home living above the restaurant. We raised Zach there, and ran like hell to get the restaurant off the ground. But, as we have gotten older, we can’t keep up with Zach! We know we leave a strong and successful food truck catering business in the very best hands, and that Zachary’s enthusiasm and incredible work ethic, will continue giving all of you the very best. When we purchased our first food truck in 1988, we were the only Mexican food truck in Connecticut. Our fleet has grown, and it is a complete joy to see Zachary manning the wheels.



What does it look like going forward? We will operate the restaurant until Friday, April 29th. Please stop by and see us. Then, new, successful restaurant owners are moving in with a Columbian Latin cuisine. This restaurant will be called Parchados en La Fonda. Zach will move the Taco Loco fleet to a new prep kitchen location and continue to cater from there.

To reach Taco Loco and Loco Catering Group, call 203-345-4437, and visit tacoloco.com or lococateringgroup.com for all our amazing trucks and catering services.

Be happy and be well in your life. Know we value you all, and we cherish the bounty of memories and the opportunities Rose and I have had to serve you.

Gratefully – Miguel Tomasio