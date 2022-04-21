Fire Destroys Historic Building in Seymour

On Wednesday April 20, 2022 at approximately 1416 hours, the Seymour Fire Department was dispatched to 4 Bank Street for the reported structure fire. Crews responded and arrived on scene within minutes. Initial interior attack crews were met with heavy fire conditions and were able to make a push and advance to the seat of the fire. During this time conditions began to deteriorate above them and fire traveled throughout the common cockloft above the businesses. At this point a decision wasmade to go to a defensive attack (surround and drown).



Assistance was received from our Mutual aid partners with Ansonia, Derby, Oxford, Beacon Falls, and Bethany Fire Departments. Seymour EMS with the assistance of VEMS and Ansonia Rescue Medical Assisted. Approximately 150 Firefighters battled the blaze over a five hour period.



The building was a total loss. Two firefighters were treated on scene for minor injuries and one tenant was evaluated. The Fire is under investigation by the Seymour Fire Marshal’s Office with the assistance of the Seymour Police Department, as well as representatives of the CSP Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit. Preliminary findings appear to indicate that this fire was a result of a store employee accidentallyigniting wax while polishing some merchandise. The investigation will be ongoing.