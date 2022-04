2022-04-20@5:30pm– Shoplifters fleeing from the Villa Avenue Stop and Shop allegedly caused a crash on Kings Highway East. Police said the two suspects then fled on foot but were quickly apprehended up the street behind a house. Both suspects also had warrants. The plates on the car also did not match vehicle. It was refreshing that Fairfield Police came up to me at the scene to let me know the details! They will provide more information tomorrow.

